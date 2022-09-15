Spartans Muzzle Bulldogs

ETV News Stock Photo by Jeff Barrett

Emery tennis traveled to Gunnison on Tuesday afternoon looking for its first match win. The Spartans were ready to go in this one as both their singles and doubles players had good showings.

Julia Peterson went a perfect 6-0, 6-0 in third singles as did Aspen Taylor and Brooklyn Ekker in first doubles, as well as Addison Hougham and Acelyn Migliori in second doubles. In addition, Cheyenne Bingham battled hard for a 6-2, 6-3 win in second singles. Meanwhile, Tailynn Minchie struggled to find consistency as she fell 6-0, 6-2 in first singles. Emery picked up the win over the Bulldogs 4-1.

The Spartans then hit the road on Thursday to play San Juan and Grand.