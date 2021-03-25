Spartans Pick Up Region Win

ETV News stock photo by Darcy Johansen

Emery opened up its region schedule with a game in Moab on Tuesday. Before fans could even settle into their seats, the Spartans got things going with a huge, nine-run inning. The Red Devils never could recover as Emery put the game away in the fifth with six more runs to win 19-5.

Luke Stilson remained hot and went 2-4 with a double and a team-high three ribbies. Six other Spartans added two RBIs apiece to construct the blowout. Emery also recorded three triples in the game, including one each by Oakley Alton, Kove Johansen and Trevin Wakefield. Wakefield started on the bump and pitched a complete game, giving up five hits and five runs (four earned), while striking out three.

Things did not go as well on Wednesday when Emery took on one of the top 3A teams in Juab. The Wasps went to work early and scored three runs in the first inning and six more in the second. They went on to win the game 12-0, blanking the Spartans. Jax Madsen was the only Spartan to record a hit as Juab proved its strength and talent.

The Spartans (6-3, 1-0) will wrap up the week with Grand at home on Thursday (2-6, 0-3).