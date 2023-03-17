Spartans Poised for the Pitch

Photo Courtesy of James Huggard

The Spartans are looking forward to their return to the pitch. The prolonged winter will force Emery to learn on the fly in the early going, but the Spartans are excited about the team they have coming back.

“We have quite a few returning this year,” began head coach Troy Winter. “Kids that have played the last few years.” The number of returning starters and players that have been in the program for several years has the team energized for what lies ahead.

“I think it’s very positive,” responded Winter when asked about the outlook of the year. “I’m looking forward to the season. I think we’ll be very competitive, vying for a region title and going deep into a state playoff run. We have the team and potential to do it. If everybody plays to their potential, we have a good opportunity.”

Region 12 will once more be an extremely competitive region with the likes of Carbon, Canyon View and Richfield. Those programs always seem to be in the thick of it, but Winter is grateful for the tough opposition. “Good competition always prepares us for the next level,” added Winter.

The Spartans have a good mix of experience and up-and-comers at each level of the team, meaning their attack through defense should be solid.

“I’m fairly optimistic of our whole team this year. We’re very well-rounded in most of our positions. I think all the facets of our team will do well.” Winter added, “As far as our strength, I always think our defense is our strength, because I’m more defensively minded.”

Winter concluded, “I’m looking forward to it and having a great season. It’s going to be a fun year.”