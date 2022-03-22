Spartans Pressure Dinos *Photo Gallery*

Carbon and Emery met under the lights on Friday in Castle Dale. After a couple early scares from the Dinos, it was Emery that struck first with a goal.

The Spartans continued their pressure in the second half with a pair of goals to take the convincing win, 3-0. Carsen Childs scored twice for Emery while Alex Noriega tallied the other goal. Koalton Curtis produced the shutout, including a save on a penalty kick.

The Dinos (2-4, 1-1) will continue on the road to play Canyon View (1-1,1-0) on Tuesday before returning home to host Grand (1-2, 1-0) on Thursday. Emery (3-3, 1-1), on the other hand, only has one game this week against Canyon View (1-1,1-0) at home on Thursday.