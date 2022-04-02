Spartans Prevail in Shootout *Photo Gallery*

The rematch between Grand and Emery took place in Castle Dale on Thursday. It was a high-spirited contest as the Spartans were looking for revenge after the Red Devils handed them their only region loss.

Each team scored in the first half, making it 1-1 at the break. The second half followed a similar script, making it 2-2 at the end of regulation. After two scoreless extra time periods, the game was decided in a shootout.

The Spartans prevailed 4-2 to take the victory. Alex Noriega and Carter Huntington each scored for the black and gold.

Emery (6-3, 4-1) will have the week off and then play Uintah (3-3) on April 11 in Castle Dale.