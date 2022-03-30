Spartans Prevail on Soggy Pitch

ETV News stock photo by James Huggard

Conditions were not ideal on Tuesday afternoon when the Spartans traveled to Richfield. As a result, finding a flow to the game on the wet, soggy pitch became difficult for each team. When halftime rolled around, the score remained tied nil-nil.

Emery made the most of its trip in the second half, exploding with four goals. Those that found the back of the net included Chase Huggard, Carter Huntington, Alex Noriega and Carsen Childs. The Spartans held on to win, 4-1, in the defeat against the Wildcats.

Up next, Emery (5-3, 2-1) will return home to play Grand (4-3, 3-1) on Thursday.