Spartans Rattle Falcons

ETV News stock photo by Dusty Butler

Emery returned home on Friday to face Canyon View. The Lady Falcons came out aggressive, and the Spartans took advantage, recording two outs on the base paths in the top of the first.

The game remained scoreless until Emery broke through in the bottom of the second. With one out, Madi Childs singled before Jalynn Fox doubled, putting two runs in scoring position. Brynlei Luke then came to the plate and changed the complexity of the game. With two strikes, she elevated on a pitch up around her eyes and sent it over the centerfield fence for a three-run homerun.

Canyon View’s pitcher, Peyton Litster, appeared rattled and promptly gave up a single to Madi Bunnell and a walk to Brooklyn Ekker. Aspen Tayler then hit a no-doubter to left for the second, three-run homerun of the inning.

Tylee Norton continued her hot start at the plate and singled home Ekker in the fourth. The Falcons began putting pressure on Emery, but Cambrie Jensen and the defense were up to the task. They gave up one run in each of the three final innings, but Emery went on to win 7-3.

Fox and Ekker each went 2-3 with a double while Norton finished 2-3 and Taylor finished 2-4. Jensen picked up the win and struck out six batters through seven innings. She gave up nine hits and three runs, but just one was earned.

Coming up, Emery (7-3, 2-0) will host Richfield (6-6, 0-1) on Tuesday. The Spartans will then face Manti (4-8, 1-0) on the road on Thursday before hosting Carbon (9-3, 1-0) on Friday. The latter game will be streamed live on ETV Channel 10 and online at etvnews.com/livesports.