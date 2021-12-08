Spartans Rattle Rams

ETV News stock photo by Julie Johansen

After sweeping South Sevier in the JV matches, Emery continued its strong showing on Tuesday night in Monroe.

Monty Christiansen won by major decision in 106 followed by a pin in 113 by Hayden Christiansen. The 120 match was extremely close, but Merritt Meccariello came up just short in overtime. Byron Christiansen next took care of business in 132 with a pin while Tavyn Allred lost by decision in 138.

Emery then started to show its dominance. Boden Christman (144), Jayston Justeson (150), Ty Stilson (165), Greg Suwyn (175) Maddex Chrisman (215) and Easton Thornley (285) all won by pins. Kirby Jones (157) and Samuil Camist (190) did lose by a pin, but it was Camist’s first ever match.

Overall, Emery handled South Sevier 58-18. The Spartans have a tough tournament this weekend as they head to the Juab Winter Classic.