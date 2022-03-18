Spartans Return to Track and Field

ETV News stock photo by Jeff Barrett

The Spartans are looking forward to warm weather as they prepare for track and field. A number of Emery’s 55 athletes are returning from last year while others will be finding a new discipline. “I hope kids find the events they like,” said boys’ head coach Hugh Christiansen.

While the student athletes can pick their events, it is up to them to improve and get better. “It’s an individual sport with a team aspect,” said Christiansen. “You get out of it what you put in.”

The Spartans may not have the depth that they have had in years past, but they are excited about several returning state qualifiers and key contributors. “We are not as strong this year as a team, but a number of individuals have high goals,” said Christiansen. “It makes us tough at state.”

Jess Christiansen and Camden Larsen will look to make some noise in distance events. In throws, Emery returns Maddex Christman and Derek Canterbery. A dark horse on the squad could be Creek Sharp in sprints, who was injured early last year but has shown some promise.

On the girls’ side, Daicee Ungerman and Abby Morris will be back at the high jump. Addie Lester was a state qualifier in the 800 meter while Brynn Gordon runs the 300 hurdles. Two other former basketball players could come out for their debuts in Baylee Jacobson and Tambrie Tuttle.

The lack of depth could hurt the Spartans in a tough region with likes of Carbon and Richfield. Then, outside the region, Emery will have to contend with Juab, Morgan, Ogden and Union. Fortunately, the Spartans are aided by several coaches with collegiate track and field experience.

The girls’ head coach, Courtnee Justice, helps with sprints, Brett Guymon with hurdles while Kristy Guymon is over distance. In addition, Talina Labrum helps with distance while Peyton Jeffs will lead jumps in her first year.