Spartans Returning to the Diamond

ETV News stock photo by Dusty Butler

After a long winter, the Spartans are ready to dust off their cleats and gloves for the baseball season. “Things look good, we have a lot of returners,” said head coach Rob Smith. “We have a solid core that have a lot of varsity experience.”

That core covers all parts of the field, including the infield, outfield and on the mound. “Defensively, we will be really sound.” Smith added, “If we throw strikes, we will be in any game.”

Emery is expecting to have good depth on the mound. The Spartans may not have a pitcher that can consistently throw it by opposing batters, but they do have a large number of players that can come in and pound the strike zone.

Emery plans to be in the mix with the top three teams in the region, including Carbon and Richfield. There will also be stiff competition in the state from Grantsville, Judge Memorial and Summit Academy, to name a few.

When talking with two of the six seniors on the team, Luke Stilson and Riggs Griffin jokingly said that the goal was to “play more than last year.” They quickly added that the team as a whole wants to improve its hitting.

“We’ve got to put the ball in play,” agreed Smith. “It’s going to come down to throwing strikes and making plays. I’m excited.”