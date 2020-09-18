Spartans Ride Wave After Big 1st Quarter *Photo Gallery*

Emery started off its game against Grand with a bang on Friday under the lights. Jace Curtis returned the opening kickoff for a touchdown and an early lead. The Spartans then picked off a pass, giving the ball back to the offense. Ryker Jensen found Jeremy Brannon for the second score to make it a two-touchdown lead. Again, Emery forced a turnover. The Spartans continued their momentum with another score. Before the first quarter was in the books, Emery led 21-0.

Each team would find the endzone in the second quarter, making it 28-6 at the half. The Spartans never looked back and continued their dominance in the second half. They had their way with the Red Devils on both sides of the ball. Emery forced five turnovers in the contest, four of which came in the first half. Josh Olsen had two interceptions. Luke Stilson was all over the field and recovered a fumble while Quintin Sorensen added an interception. Tristen LeRoy, Cannon Sharp and Hayes Dalton all made key tackles while the defensive line completely disrupted Grand’s ground game. Curtis finished with three touchdowns, Olsen ran one touchdown in for a score and Jace Mangum broke a screen play lose as Brannon blocked two players while escorting Mangum into the endzone. Emery was firing on all cylinders and took the region game 49-22.

The Spartans (3-3, 1-0) will look for their first road victory at Carbon (1-5, 0-1) on September 25. The rivalry game will be streamed live on ETV Channel 10 and etvnews.com/livesports.

Photos by Dusty Butler