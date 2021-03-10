Spartans Roll Through Weekend *Photo Gallery*

The Spartans shined over the weekend at the North Sevier Tournament. Emery had no problems in the opener and scored six runs in the first two innings against Milford. The Spartans cruised onto an 8-3 win led by Luke Stilson, who went 3-5 with a double and two RBIs. Jax Madsen, Gannon Ward and Trevin Wakefield all went 2-4 from the plate. The latter also started on the mound and pitched all seven innings. He did not allow a run until the final frame and only gave up three hits in the contest.

Emery then took care of Manti with a big, five-run fourth inning. The Spartans took advantage of some free passes and added three singles to go out in front. They added on two more runs in the fifth and went on to shutout the Templars, 7-0, for the victory. Stilson pitched the complete-game shutout, giving up five hits and no walks while striking out five. Ward recorded three RBIs while Tyler Stilson and Oakley Alton tallied two apiece.

In the final game of the weekend, Emery erupted onto the scene with five runs in the top of the first. Duchesne made it a 6-3 game after three innings, but that is as close as it would get. The Spartans scored four runs in the fourth and sixth innings to win 15-4 and go 3-0 in the tournament. Ryker Jensen and Ward each went 3-5 with four RBIs. Luke Stilson continued to rake and went 4-5 with one ribby and three runs scored. Jensen closed off the last three innings on the mound and did not allow a hit in that span.

This week, Emery has three games. The Spartans (5-1) will travel to play Grand (2-4) on Tuesday and Juab (8-1) on Wednesday before playing Grand once more on Thursday at home.