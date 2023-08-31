Spartans Run at Home *Photo Gallery*

Spartan runners welcomed Juab for a meet on Wednesday afternoon. Emery showed its grit and determination as the athletes raced in high temperatures.

Camdon Larsen once again led the pack in the boys’ race, claiming the top spot with a time of 17:27. Dillan Larsen came in second (18:34), followed closely by Jack Christiansen (18:37). The Spartans packed the top 10 with Mason Stewart (fourth), Mason Hurdsman (fifth), Monty Christiansen (sixth), Stetson Albrecht (seventh), Chase Huggard (eighth), Jacob Erickson (ninth) and Tayden Allan (10th).

On the girls’ side, Addie Hurst led the pack, finishing first with a time of 20:17. Gentry Christiansen earned second (21:02) while Carlie Hurst took third (23:22). Juab claimed the fourth and fifth spots followed by Melody Lake (sixth), Hadley Meccariello (seventh), Kylee Willis (eighth) and Kallee Lake (ninth).

The Spartans will travel for their second meet this week on Friday. The Timpanogos Invite will take place in Orem at 9 a.m.