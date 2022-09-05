Spartans Run Red Devils Out of Town

ETV News stock photo

Emery kicked off its region schedule on Thursday afternoon with a matchup against Grand. The first half was extremely competitive as each team searched for the upper hand.

The Spartans were able to strike first to go up 1-0 at the break. They lengthened their lead with a dominate second half to win it 4-0.

Beka Barnett and BreElle Parkins each logged a goal and an assist in the victory. In addition, Purity Mason and Madi Bunnell found the back of the net while Alexia Mortensen and Molly Christiansen recorded an assist.

Emery (3-6, 1-0) has a tough week ahead, starting with a home game against Richfield (6-3, 1-1) on Tuesday. The Spartans will then face off with Carbon (6-3-1, 1-1) on Thursday in Price.