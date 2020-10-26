Spartans’ Season Ends in Grantsville

ETV News stock photo by Dusty Butler

Grantsville hosted Emery in the first round of the 3A State Football Tournament on Friday.

The Cowboys stifled the Emery attack early, keeping the Spartans off the board. On the other side of the ball, the Spartans struggled to slow down the Grantsville offense. The Cowboys scored 20 unanswered points to start the game, putting Emery into a deep hole.

The Spartans finally got on the board just before the first half ended with a 17-yard pick six by Luke Stilson. Grantsville sealed the game with 14 more points in the third quarter and went on to win it 47-14.

Emery finished the season 5-6 and 3-2 in Region 12 for third place in the region.