Spartans’ Second Half Thriller *Photo Gallery*

American Leadership Academy (ALA) came into Castle Dale on Friday night to take on the Spartans. ALA got on the board first after Emery gave up long touchdown run on fourth down and two yards to go.

With under two minutes in the first half, Emery was marching downfield before Ryker Jensen threw an interception. The Eagles took advantage of the mistake by punching in another touchdown. Emery blocked the point after attempt to make it 13-0 at halftime.

The Spartans struggled offensively to string together positive plays in the first half, but made good adjustments in the second. Emery scored on its second possession when Jensen fit the ball into a tight window for Josh Olsen, who broke a tackle and ran it in for a touchdown.

The Spartan defense was dominant in the second half. Hayes Dalton was all over the field and recorded two sacks and multiple quarterback pressures. Emery got a stop and gave it back to its offense.

Another bright spot was Jace Curtis and the running game. His vision and speed were on display. As soon as he found lanes to run through, he would hit them with a burst. Curtis took the Spartans down the field on the next possession and punched in a touchdown to tie the game. Emery converted the point after to take a one-point lead, 14-13.

After another stop on defense, the Spartans were poised to score once more. Curtis broke loose and was tackled on the one-yard line setting up a first and goal. Unfortunately, Emery shot itself in the foot with penalties, and was unable to add to its lead. The defense came through again, giving the ball back to the offense.

A few plays into the next drive, Curtis again found a lane and broke through for a long touchdown run. The point after was blocked however, keeping the Eagles within striking distance, 20-13.

With just over two minutes remaining in the game, ALA was backed up in its own territory. On a fourth and ten play, the Eagles brought in their second-string quarterback, who delivered a strike for a first down. ALA began to march down the field before Olsen made a diving interception to seal the game. Emery took the home opener 20-13.

The Spartans (1-2) will be back home next week to face Union (2-1).

Photos by Dusty Butler