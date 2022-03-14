Spartans Seek Warmer Weather *Photo Gallery*

The Spartans traveled south over the weekend for several games in St. George. Emery started things off against Union and broke a nil-nil tie at half with two goals. Marko Ilijic and Carsen Childs each scored for the Spartans as Emery defeated the Cougars 2-0.

Later on Friday, Emery was back on the pitch to play Parowan. The Spartans could not get anything going on the offensive end. The Rams, on the other hand, found the back of the net in the first half and held onto their lead to win 1-0.

Manti was the opponent on Saturday morning when Emery returned to the pitch. Both the Spartans and Templars found an early goal, making it a one-one tie at half. Tired legs hurt Emery in the second half and Manti took full advantage. The Templars leaped out in front with three goals in the final period to win 4-1.

Emery (2-2) will continue on the road to Grand (0-0) on Tuesday. The Spartans will then host Carbon (1-3) at 7 p.m. under the lights on Friday.