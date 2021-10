Emery took on a familiar foe in the 3rd/4th place match when Richfield entered the court. The Lady Spartans were determined to end on a high note, and that is exactly what they did. Emery dominated the match from the beginning and swept the Wildcats 25-14, 25-6 and 25-13.

It was an incredible season for the ladies in gold and black. They finished 27-2 and took third place in state. They were also the Region 12 champions. Congratulations on a great season!