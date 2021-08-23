Spartans Shutout in Home Opener

ETV News stock photo by Jeff Barrett

North Sanpete came to town on Friday for the Spartans’ first home game of the season. It was all Hawks in this one as Emery struggled to find consistency on the offensive end.

Landon Bowles led the charge, torching the Spartan defense with four touchdowns and 233 yards in the air. The Hawks scored one TD in the first and two in the second to lead 20-0 at half. The final touchdown came in the third as North Sanpete knocked out Emery 27-0.

The Spartans (1-1) will hope for a better showing this week as they prepare to face a team from Las Vegas, Democracy Prep (0-0), on Friday. Catch all the action live on ETV Channel 10 and online at etvnews.com/livesports.