Emery traveled to Moab on Tuesday to begin region play. It was a tough afternoon for the Spartans, who struggled to generate offensive opportunities.

Defensively, Emery was sound for the majority of the match. Unfortunately, Grand did break through once for the 1-0 victory.

The Spartans (2-3, 0-1) will next welcome Carbon (2-3, 1-0) to town on Friday when the team will play under the lights at 7 p.m.