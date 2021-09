ETV News stock photo by Dusty Butler

Emery was in Richfield on Tuesday, where problems continued for the Lady Spartans.

The Lady Wildcats kept the team in black and gold out of the net, imposing their will on the pitch. Meanwhile, Richfield totaled three goals to take the region contest 3-0.

The Lady Spartans’ road will not get easier as Emery (2-11, 0-2) will host its rival, Carbon (6-3, 1-1), on Tuesday.