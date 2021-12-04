Spartans Smoke Out Wasps

ETV Stock Photo by Dusty Butler

The Spartans had a tall task on Wednesday night as they headed to Nephi to play the defending state champions. Emery made life tough on Juab by playing exceptional defense throughout the contest. The boys in black and gold took a 6-0 lead out of the gates and ended the first quarter on top 8-5.

Juab took its first lead of the game in the second, but Emery only trailed 16-15 at halftime. Offensively, the Spartans put it together in the third quarter with 19 points to retake the lead. They held Juab to just seven points in the span, heading into the final quarter up by 11. Every time the Wasps got within two possessions, Emery had an answer and would go back up by double-digits. Credit the mental fortitude of the Spartans and their sticky defense in this one.

Astonishingly, Emery held Juab to just 33 points for the night as the Spartans pulled off a huge upset, 46-33. The victory also marks the first for Dave Justice at the helm. Team leaders included Luke Justice, who was all over the court with 17 points and five rebounds. Wade Stilson added another 13 points, seven rebounds and four steals while Tysen Curtis pulled down five rebounds and recorded three steals.

The Spartans (1-2) will continue on the road next Wednesday where they will play Union (2-1).