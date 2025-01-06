Spartans Split Outcomes in Back-to-Back Games

The Emery Spartans had a couple games over the weekend on their home court, the first of which was a region game against the Canyon View Falcons on Friday. The Falcons and Spartans were both sitting with a 2-1 region record before the game. The Falcons jumped out to an early lead after the first quarter, 19-11, as Emery was trying to get into their rhythm.

Canyon View’s passing was working like a finely-tuned machine in their offense, as their lead would grow going into the break, 41-24. The deficit became too far out of reach after another solid scoring quarter for the Falcons in the third, eventually bringing the game to an end with a score of 70-51.

Jace Frandsen led the scoring for the Spartans with 13 points, as well as a couple steals on defense. West Johansen was in double digits with 12 points, along with eight rebounds, three assists and a block. Porter Hurdsman followed with nine points, three assists and two steals. Scott Johansen finished the game with seven points, four rebounds and a steal. Will Jeffs had a late impact on the game with four points and five rebounds.

The next day, Emery was set to host the Uintah Utes for a non-region matchup. The Utes had won nine of their last ten games going into the matchup. After a slow first quarter, both teams only scored six points each. The Spartans found their spark in the second quarter, taking an eight-point lead midway through the quarter. Uintah was able to get a couple baskets before the break, bringing the score at the half to 19-14, with Emery in control.

Both teams came out of the half scoring much better on the offensive end. The game was all tied up at 28 apiece, a few minutes into the third quarter, as Uintah wasn’t ready to give up. After a great back-and-forth battle in the third, the score was sitting at 36-32, in favor of Emery as they were set to begin the final quarter.

Scott Johansen started off the fourth, finding Jace Frandsen on the wing, as he drained the shot from beyond the arc. A couple possessions later, West Johansen had a nice post move down low with the hook shot for two. Emery’s lead was now at 11 as the minutes began to dwindle down in the game. Emery kept their score ahead of the Utes, as they matched each shot with the scoring going back-and-forth. Emery outscored the Utes 18-12 in the fourth quarter, which would earn them the win over the 4A school, 54-44.

Scott Johansen led the team in scoring with 15 points. As well as four rebounds, two assists and a steal. West Johansen had 12 on the night, along with six rebounds. Hurdsman ended the game with nine points once again, as well as 10 rebounds and a steal. Beck Griffin ended the game with five points for his team. Frandsen finished with five points as well, with three rebounds, two assists and two steals. Braxton Butler was solid, earning five rebounds, two assists, a steal and two points.

The Spartan’s record is at 5-8 overall and 2-2 in region play. They will now prepare for the rivalry matchup against the Carbon Dinos. Carbon is coming into the matchup with a 3-10 overall record, and a 0-4 region record. The game will be held on Jan. 8 at Carbon High School. It will be broadcast live at ETVNews.com/LiveSports.