Spartans Stand Apart at Sanpete Classic

With about two weeks left until cross country regionals, Carbon and Emery continued their preparation on Wednesday. The two schools, along with 15 others, met up to compete at the 2020 Sanpete Classic XC Invitational.

Coming in first in the three-mile race was Carson Burian (Rowland Hall) with a time of 15:55. Emery’s Jess Christiansen and Bryar Meccariello finished third and fourth, respectively, with times of 16:21 and 16:25. Fellow teammates Camdon Larsen (Fr) took 17th, Merritt Meccariello took 18th and Beau Cook took 33rd.

Cook had a sensational end to his race. One mile in, he was sitting in 85th place and passed nearly 25 runners in the next mile. He continued his strong push and passed another 28 runners in the final mile to take 33rd.

The Spartans, as a team, led the way throughout the race and proved victorious with 66 team points. Tooele (104) came in second and Manti (126) came in third.

The Dinos had a slow start at the beginning of the race, but soon began to pick things up. They were in ninth place as a team at the one-mile mark and by the two-mile mark, they had improved to sixth place. They continued to pass teams and finished in fourth place with 143 points.

Kobe Cruz had the best finish for Carbon, ending in seventh place (16:48). Ethan Humes (Fr) ended in 12th, Nathan Engar ended in 39th, Boyd Bradford ended in 46th and Pierce Bryner ended in 54th. Individually, Bradford had an excellent finish. He was in 81st place after one mile and improved 35 spots over then next two miles to take 46th.

North Summit’s Elizabeth Zwahlen set the pace during the girls’ race, taking first with an 18:41 time. Ambree Jones finished in 11th with a time of 21:16 for the Lady Dinos. She was followed by Erin Stromness (18th), Sophia Taylor (25th), Ellie Hanson (27th) and Gracie Tatton (55th). With a strong push at the end, Jones, Stromness and Hanson all jumped up at least 10 positions from their one-mile splits.

The Lady Spartans finished toward the end of the pack. Adaley Lester took 52nd place with a time of 23:46. Rounding off Emery’s top five were Carlie Bennett (74th), Daicee Ungerman (80th), Kadrianne Bird (81st) and Bethany Justice (84th).

Morgan took first with a team score of 60. North Summit (74) finished in second with North Sanpete (79) in third while Carbon and Tooele tied for fourth with 130 points. Emery came in 12th with 334 team points.

