Spartans Start Region Play 2-0

Stock Photo by James Huggard

The Spartans got their second region win on Thursday as the team traveled to Moab. A complete team effort earned the win for Emery and gives the Spartans a 2-0 start to region play.

Coming off of a win against Carbon on Tuesday, Emery was looking to ride that momentum into Thursday’s road game. The Spartans quickly applied pressure and found the back of the net twice in the first half. The Red Devils answered with a goal of their own as Emery led 2-1 at the break.

Defense was key in the second half as the Spartans fought to keep the lead. Another goal sealed the deal as Emery earned the win on the road, 3-1. The Spartans shared the ball well as Rhett Winter, Ridic Potter and Randy Elmer each recorded a goal.

Emery (2-3, 2-0 Region 12) will be back on the road against Richfield (2-5, 0-3 Region 12) on Tuesday.