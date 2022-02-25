Spartans Still Looking for Answers

ETV News stock photo by Dusty Butler

For the second straight year, Morgan and Emery met up in the state playoffs. This go around came in the quarterfinals, but the intensity rivaled last year’s state championship game. Senior Tambrie Tuttle came out looking to avenge the Spartans’ previous defeat and scored 13 of the team’s 15 points in the first quarter.

Morgan’s defensive pressure was relentless, however, which allowed the Trojans to overcome their five-point deficit and lead 22-20 at the break. Tuttle again came back with a response and scored seven points in the third quarter for the Spartans to go back up 33-32.

The back-and-forth game saw Morgan go up late, but Baylee Jacobson hit a huge three-pointer to cut it back to one. Morgan missed the front end of a one-and-one, but Emery could not capitalize on the opportunity as the Trojans tracked down their 14th offensive rebound of the night. The Spartans had one last chance at the buzzer but the attempt went wide, giving Morgan the victory 45-42.

Tuttle finished the game with 20 points to lead all scorers. Tatum Tanner added 11 points and three blocks while Jacobson led the Spartans with eight rebounds and three steals. Boards were a problem all contest as Morgan out-rebounded the Spartans 36-29.

Emery will now move to the consolation bracket to play Carbon in a rare rubber match at 11:10 a.m. on Friday.