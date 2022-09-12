Spartans Storm Coal Bowl

Emery concluded its homecoming week with the annual Coal Bowl against Carbon. After the Spartans forced a quick three-and-out, Emery got the ball on Carbon’s 40 yard-line. With excellent field position, the Spartans ran a reverse flea flicker and Wade Stilson found Creek Sharp for a touchdown on their first play from scrimmage. Carbon immediately answered back with a deep bomb from Wyatt Falk to Jerden Alderson that went 70 yards for the score.

The Spartans’ ensuing possession started on their own 20-yard line. Emery marched down the field and capped off the 80-yard drive with a 25-yard end around by Creek Sharp for his second touchdown of the game. While Carbon’s offense struggled to find consistency, Emery did not share the same problem. The Spartans moved the ball with ease, but two fumbles inside the red zone kept it 14-7 Emery at half.

In the third quarter, the Spartans found the end zone again on a seven-yard pass to Matt Olsen. Down by two scores, Carbon desperately needed a scoring drive. It was not to be as Sebastian Hennes picked off Falk and set up the Spartans with a short field. Once again, Stilson and Olsen connected for a touchdown pass, their second of the quarter, making it 28-7. The Dinos then had their best drive of the night, which went 80 yards in four plays for the score. Falk capped off the drive with an eight-yard scrabble into the end zone.

The Dinos could not slow down the Spartan attack, however, as Sharp and Treg Miller each scored on the next two possessions. Cole Cripps then made an acrobatic catch and managed to stay on his feet for another 70-yard Dino touchdown, but it was too little, too late. Emery dominated the Coal Bowl 42-20.

Wade Stilson finished 25-38 for 305 yards and five touchdowns. Creek Sharp scored three touchdowns with over 100 yards while Miller recorded one touchdown to go along with his 100-yard outing. Dane Sitterud could not be stopped on the ground. He finished with 129 yards on 23 carries. Matt Olsen led the team with five tackles and turned his two receptions into two scores. In addition, Peyton Alton logged four tackles while Maddex Behling, Easton Thornley and Chase Huggard each recorded a sack apiece.

The region schedules begin this week as Carbon (2-3) will head to Manti (2-3) on Friday. Emery (2-2) will remain at home to play South Summit (5-0), the reigning region title holder. Catch all the action between the Spartans and Wildcats live on ETV Channel 10 and online at etvnews.com/livesports.