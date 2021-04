ETV News stock photo by James Huggard

Emery soccer was in Blanding on Thursday to take on the Broncos.

The Spartans had no problems with their region opponent, scoring four goals before the break. They followed up the first half with three more goals in the second.

Alex Noriega and Jesus Ayulla led the team with two goals apiece.

Before the break, Emery (5-5, 3-2) will play on Monday at 4 p.m. at home against North Sanpete (3-3).