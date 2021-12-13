Spartans Strong at Juab Winter Classic

ETV News stock photo by Dusty Butler

The Spartans had a lot of wrestling over the weekend as they traveled to Nephi for the Juab Winter Classic. Emery just missed out on the Gold group by losing to Fremont 48-31. However, that was the only time the Spartans would fall as a team all weekend.

Emery blitzed the Silver Pool with wins over Millard 2 (44-29), Richfield (50-22), Manti (60-18), Box Elder (35-34), Timpanogos (48-33), Spanish Fork (48-28) and North Summit (72-6). As a result, the Spartans took first in the Silver Pool with Box Elder in second and Timpanogos in third.

In the closest match of the weekend, against Box Elder, Monty Christiansen and Kayden Christiansen each got a pin in the 106 and 113 weight classes, respectively. In 120, Merritt Meccariello won by decision 4-2 for the Spartans to go up 15-0. Byron Christiansen also picked up a win in 132 by major decision, 9-0.

Conner Zamani followed suite in 157 with a major decision win, 14-6. Lastly, Gregory Suwyn won by pin in 175 while Maddex Christman won by forfeit in 215. Full results on all the matches can be found here.

This week, Emery has an away duel with Richfield on Wednesday. The Spartans will then gear up for the Christmas Clash this weekend.