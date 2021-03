ETV News stock photo by Jeff Barrett

The Spartans began the week in Moab to face the Red Devils. Emery had a hard time finding its offense against Grand, while the Red Devils did not share the same frustration. An unfortunate combination of affairs for the Spartans led to a 3-0 defeat.

Emery (3-4, 1-2) will look to bounce back on Thursday in Monroe against South Sevier (1-4, 1-2).