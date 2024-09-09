Spartans Suffer First Loss to Templars

The Emery Spartans football team went on the road to pay the Manti Templars a visit on Friday night. The Spartans were coming into the game with a 3-0 record, searching for the first 4-0 start since ’95. Manti was coming into the game with wins over Pine View and Snow Canyon, looking for their third win of the early season.

The first quarter stayed close, Emery’s offense was unable to get a score and Manti found the endzone once, ending the quarter, 7-0. The second quarter is where things started to get out of hand as the Templars put up 18 points. The Spartans would find the endzone late in the second, with a 33-yard pass from Treven Gilber to Porter Hurdsman.

The score was 25-7, going into the third quarter. The Emery defense would seem to lack positive energy, as the Templars would score 20 more in the quarter, ending the third with the score 38-7. Emery would give up the sixth touchdown pass early in the fourth quarter. The clock wound down to zero, giving the Spartans their first loss of the year to a tough Manti team, 45-7.

The Spartans will shake off the loss as they prepare for two games that have been circled in the calendar. First up on Friday, the Carbon Dinos visit Castle Dale for the annual rivalry matchup. Then on Sept. 20, the defending 2A champions, the San Juan Broncos will be in Castle Dale as well, a matchup sure to bring the fireworks.