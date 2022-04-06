Spartans Sweep DH in Moab

ETV News stock photo by Darcy Johansen

The Spartans set off for Moab on Monday to take on the Red Devils. Gannon Ward brought the first runs home in Game 1 with his two-RBI triple to right field. An inning later, Trevin Wakefield crushed one to left for a home run to make it 3-0. The Red Devils answered back in the bottom of the fourth with two runs to pull within one.

Then, in the next half inning, Ryker Jensen came through with a big insurance run on a sacrifice fly. The Spartans would need the extra run as Grand scored once more in the sixth to run the score to 4-3.

Wakefield pitched a clean seventh to complete the game and earn the win on the mound. He finished with seven innings pitched, giving up four hits and three runs (one earned) while striking out six batters. Ward finished the game 3-4 with a double, triple and two RBIs. Oakley Alton also was productive and finished 2-4 from the plate.

Game 2 was all but over once it started. The Spartans exploded with eight runs, seven of which came after two outs, in the first inning. Emery went on to score 14 runs in the first four frames to sweep the Red Devils 14-2.

Alton pitched all five innings and gave up two runs (both earned) off of three hits. At the plate, Jace Magnum finished 3-4 with two doubles and three RBIs. Wade Stilson also went 3-4 while Kade Larsen went 2-3 with a double. In addition, Jensen and Ward went 2-4 while Alton helped his own cause with three ribbies.

Next up, the Spartans (6-7, 2-3) will wrap up the series with Grand (4-9, 0-5) at home on Wednesday. They will then host Providence Hall (5-8, 0-2) on Friday. Both games will be streamed on ETV Channel 10 and online at etvnews.com/livesports.