Spartans Swim in Payson

ETV News stock photo by Dusty Butler

On Thursday, the Spartan swim team loaded the buses to head to Payson.

The Lady Spartans started where they left off by dominating the 200 free. Sydney Carter took first with Tailynn Minchey in second and Abby Johansen in third. Carter later took second in the 50 free while Johansen finished in third in the 100 fly.

The Lady Spartans then went 1-2-3 in the 100 free with help from Aubrey Guymon, Cambrie Jensen and Purity Mason, respectively. In addition, Jensen had a first-place finish in the 200 IM while Guymon later took second in the 100 back.

In the 100 breast, Ashlyn Durrant finished in second with Katie McCandless in third. Elli Whitesel also took second in the 500 free. The Lady Spartans put an exclamation mark on the day with a top finish in the 400 free relay.

On the boys’ side, Bryant Durrant took first in the 200 free while Jacob Fauver followed suite in the 100 fly. In the 500 free, Tyler Frandsen took second with Kade Larsen in third. Finally, Parker Jesnsen ended in third in the 200 IM as did Kegley Terry in the 50 free and Durrant in the 100 free.

Up next, the Spartans will face Carbon on Tuesday in Price.