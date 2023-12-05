Spartans Take 2 Over Weekend

The Emery Spartans had a double header this weekend. First, they were off to Panguitch to face the undefeated Bobcats (3-0) on Friday.

After the first quarter, the Bobcats had a slight 20-14 advantage. However, the Spartans found their spark as they had a big second quarter, giving them the lead at the half, 33-27. They maintained their lead, taking the win in the end, 61-53.

Luke Justice and Creek Sharp were atop the scoring leaders with 16, each having a productive night. Zack Tuttle had 10 of his own, but stood out on defense, taking the ball away five times and adding on a block. The Stilson boys had a solid showing as Mason Stilson scored nine with three assists on the night. Wade Stilson had a nice stat line, scoring eight points to go along with 10 boards, seven assists, two steals and three blocks.

On Saturday, the Spartans went home to face the winless Millard Eagles (0-4). The Spartans were still warm from the night before and scored 23 in the first quarter to Millard’s four. They maintained that efficiency, coasting to a 76-25 win. The Spartans had four players in double figures, including Tuttle (14), Justice (14), Jace Frandsen (12) and Mason Stilson (10).

The Spartans improve to 3-1 on the early season. Next up, the team will travel to Union on Tuesday to play the 2-3 Cougars. After that, they will be at home to face the 1-4 Morgan Trojans, which will be broadcast live at 7 p.m. on Friday at etvnews.com/livesports.