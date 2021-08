ETV News stock photo by Dusty Butler

Emery hit the road on Thursday night to play Manti. The first set was competitive, but the Lady Spartans held on to win it 25-22.

It was all Emery in the second set as the Lady Spartans took it 25-15 in dominating fashion. Manti held up better in the third, but Emery was not to be denied. The Lady Spartans ended on top in the third set 25-21 to sweep the Lady Templars 3-0.

Up next, Emery (2-0) will host Uintah (0-1) on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m.