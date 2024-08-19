Spartans Take Down Hawks in Season Opener

The Emery Spartans made their way to Mt. Pleasant for a non-region matchup Friday night for their first game of the season. The defense would make the first big play for Emery, as Hayden Abrams snagged a 40-yard touchdown off of an interception, giving them the early lead after a successful point after a touchdown (PAT).

The Hawks then steadily marched down the field, eventually running it in on the three-yard line, to tie up the game in the first quarter, 7-7. Emery would then get into then red zone with under four minutes left in the half. Treven Gilbert then found Abrams just short of the end zone. On the next play, Boden Christman would get his number called to run it in, to give Emery back the lead after another successful PAT from Jadin Atwood.

With 1:20 remaining in the half, Gilbert would find Deacon Mangum for a 75-yard bomb, perfectly thrown. Unfortunately, it would be called back due to a false start. The Hawks defense would grab an interception of their own on the next play, giving them the ball at the 25-yard line. North Sanpete then put the ball in a fantastic spot for the Hawks to even the score at the end of the half, 14-14.

Moving into the third quarter, the Spartans had the ball mid-field and would get a solid play action reception to Christman for a big 45-yard gain. In a fourth and goal situation, Gibert found Porter Hurdsman in the end zone for a 5-yard touchdown pass. Atwood then scored another PAT, bringing the score to 21-14.

Emery would get a stop on the defensive end, as they went into the final quarter of play, shutting down the Hawks offense once again. The Spartans then marched down the field, eventually getting to a goal line situation. With five minutes left on the clock. Braxton Butler would force his way into the end zone, extending the lead, 28-14.

The Spartan defense was aggressive again, as Christman tipped the opposing pass, as it fell into Ty Yost’s hands. Setting up another great pass from Gilbert to Abrams for a 20-yard touchdown. Time would run out, as the Spartans took home their first win in the opening game, 34-14.

Gilbert finished the game going 19-30, completing 63% of his passes, for 236 yards and two touchdowns. Christman, Mangum and Abrams had over 50 reception yards in the game, while Ty Yost ended with 10 tackles and an interception on defense. Additionally, Gideon Mecham finishing with six tackles and a sack.

The Spartans will host a non-region opponent in the Union Cougars next, coming off a win over Judge Memorial, 33-7. The game will be held in Castle Dale at 7 p.m., for the Spartans first home game of the season.