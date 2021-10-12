Spartans Take Gold in Richfield

Photo courtesy of Melanie Childs

Emery was in Richfield over the weekend and competed in the Gold Division of the tournament. The Lady Spartans were by far the best team in the division and made their presence felt. They stormed through their games on Friday, beating Rich (2-0), San Juan (2-0) and South Sevier (2-0).

Then, on Saturday, the Spartans remained perfect with a 3-0 win over Richfield and Juab to complete their domination. Not only did the Spartans not drop a set, Emery only allowed 20 or more points in two of the 12 sets.

The Spartans are now 22-1 (5-1 in Region 12) and will host Grand (6-15, 2-5) on Tuesday.