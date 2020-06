Emery High, along with 11 other schools, competed at the Manti Big Man Challenge over the weekend. The challenge included the following five events: log press, bench press, stones, tire flip and relay race.

The Spartans entered two teams in the contest, and it was the group of Kove Johansen, Braden Howard, Parker Abbeglin, Stockton Jensen and McKay Sitterud that took first overall. Jerrick McDonald also had a great showing, finishing in the top six individually.

Photos courtesy of Darcy Johansen