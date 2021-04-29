Spartans Take Second at Regionals

ETV News stock photo by Jeff Barrett

Regional golf took place on Monday at Mountain View. Richfield was crowned the region champion, finishing with a 344 team score on the day. Emery took second after shooting 437 while Grand came in third with a 454 score. As a team, the Lady Spartans qualified for state.

Over the season, the Lady Wildcats finished with the top four golfers in the region and seven of the top 12. Emery’s Macie Nielson finished eighth in the region with teammate Angie Nielson in 10th. Lady Dino Savanna Rasmussen tied for 11th in region and qualified for state.

The state rounds will also take place at Mountain View on May 12-13.