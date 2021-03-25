Spartans Tame Broncos

ETV News stock photo by Darcy Johansen

The Spartans found themselves in Blanding on Tuesday as their region schedule continued against San Juan.

Emery connected on offense early in the contest, scoring one run in the first inning and two more in the second. With the same lead in the fourth inning, the Spartans scratched across two more runs to take a commanding 5-0 lead. It was smooth sailing for the remainder of the game as Emery grabbed the 5-1 victory.

On the mound, Trevin Wakefield picked up the win. Jace Mangum had a team-high two RBIs and a double while Luke Stilson, Ryker Jensen and Riggs Griffin added one ribby apiece.

The Spartans (8-2, 3-0) will look to complete the series sweep against the Broncos (2-6, 0-2) on Friday at home. The game will be streamed live at 3:30 p.m. on ETV Channel 10 and online at etvnews.com/livesports.