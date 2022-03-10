Spartans Tear the Cover Off in Opener

ETV News stock photo by Dusty Butler

The Spartans certainly wasted no time in the season opener on Tuesday against Manti. Before the Templars even knew what hit them, Emery jumped out to a six-run lead after two innings. Emery added another pair in the fourth and sixth, furthering its lead. This one was never close as the Spartans closed it out 10-1.

Gannon Ward swung a hot bat, going 3-4 with a double, a triple, three RBIs and three runs scored. Ryker Jensen also batted in three runners while Wade Stilson plated two. Trevin Wakefield was awarded the win on the mound, pitching five innings of two-hit ball while surrendering one unearned run. He logged six strikeouts in the outing and walked three. Jensen came in to close and only gave up one hit in two innings while striking out three batters.

Up next, the Spartans (1-0) will welcome North Sanpete (0-1) to town on Friday. Emery will continue to play its home games at Cheddar Field until the school’s new field is complete.