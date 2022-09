ETV News stock photo

On Thursday, the Spartans and Wildcats met once more on the pitch. Emery played sound defense and kept Richfield off the board. In fact, it was still tied nil-nil as the second half ensued.

Each team was pining for the decisive goal in the defensive slugfest. The Spartans battled hard, but came up just short as Richfield defeated Emery 1-0.

The Spartans (4-10, 2-4) will host Carbon (9-4-1, 4-2) on Tuesday before heading to Canyon View (11-3, 6-0) on Thursday.