Spartans Trample Eagles on Senior Night

ETV News stock photo

There was a lot to celebrate on Friday night when American Leadership Academy (ALA) came to town. Before the final regular season home game, the Spartans honored their seniors for their dedication to the program. The party then continued into the game as the Spartans absolutely dominated the Eagles in every aspect.

Emery’s first play from scrimmage was a 66-yard pass from Wade Stilson to Treg Miller. Emery would score two plays later and a total of three touchdowns in the first quarter. With 0.8 seconds left before half, Emery put an exclamation mark on the period with another 66-yard bomb, this time to Creek Sharp for another score. The Spartans went on to obliterate ALA 48-0.

Stilson finished the day 9-15 for 227 yards and four touchdowns. The leading receivers were Miller with 143 yards and two touchdowns on three catches and Sharp with 80 yards and one touchdown on three catches. Peyton Alton logged another interception and added a receiving touchdown as well.

The leading tackler was Sebastian Hennes with five tackles while Koalton Curtis had two tackles for a loss. In addition, Matt Olsen, Maddex Behling, Derrick Jensen and Kalib Olsen each recorded a tackle for a loss. Bowen Sitterud and Kelby Jones recovered a fumble while the later scored a touchdown after a low snap to the punter.

That sets up a critical match between Emery (5-3, 3-1) and Summit Academy (5-4, 2-2) in Bluffdale on Friday. With a win, the Spartans would most likely host their opening playoff game.