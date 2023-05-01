Spartans Travel to Tiger Trials

ETV News Stock Photo by Julie Johansen

The Spartans traveled to Timpanogos High School on Saturday for the Tiger Trials. Over 30 teams traveled to the invite and provided stiff competition.

Megan Stilson was the lone scorer for the girls’ team. She tied for fifth in the long jump to earn 3.5 points for the Lady Spartans. Bingham High School was the top performer in the girls’ competition as the team took first with 81 points.

While no Spartans were able to gain any points on the boys’ side, multiple Spartans gave it their all. In the end, American Fork High School took first with 81 points.

The Spartans will now prepare for the annual BYU Invitational, which is slated for May 5 and 6 in Provo.