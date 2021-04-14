Spartans Tripped Up on the Road

ETV News stock photo by Dusty Butler

The Spartans were in the conversation for a region title this year, but Tuesday’s outing hurt their chances. Coming into the game against South Sevier 9-2 overall and 4-0 in region, Emery was in the driver’s seat.

South Sevier proved to be a formidable opponent, however, and led the entire game. The Rams put up a crooked number in the third frame, scoring six runs to take a 9-2 lead. Emery never did recover and went on to lose the contest 14-5.

Emery (9-3, 4-1) will have a chance to right the ship on Thursday at Union (10-4, 4-0 Region 14) before a rematch with South Sevier (5-5, 3-2) at home on Friday.