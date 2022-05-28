Spartans Turn Their Tassels

The Emery High School (EHS) 2022 commencement exercises honored this year’s graduates on Thursday evening. The ceremony began with a welcome from McKynlee Gordon before Saylor Jackson gave the first honor address, focusing on the adventure that is out there.

The second address came from Brynlei Luke, who spoke on the time-honored tradition of getting out of one’s parents’ basement. The senior choir members then performed the musical number “We Can Dream” before the salutatorian, Ambria Migliori, addressed all with her speech on working hard and playing hard.

The 2022 Valedictorian, Dallin Jorgensen, spoke on this sweet ending to the seniors’ new beginning before EHS Principal Steven Gordon gave the presentation of seniors, who were accepted by Emery School Board of Education’s Tracey Johnson.

Johnson was then joined by fellow board member McKenzi Guymon to award the diplomas before the tassels were turned and the seniors gave one more rendition of the class song “Halls of Emery.” Congratulations to the graduating Spartans of 2022!