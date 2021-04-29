Spartans Unable to Keep Momentum

ETV News stock photo by Jeff Barrett

Emery traveled to Richfield on Wednesday for a battle for second place in the region. The Spartans had a tough time out of the gates and gave up four runs, capped off by a three-run home run in the first. They settled down after and got one run back in the third.

Then, in the fourth, the Spartans played small ball to tie the game at four. Richfield immediately answered back in the bottom half with three more runs. Emery pulled within one in the sixth, but again the Wildcats had a response. Richfield scored three more runs in the sixth to take the contest 10-6.

Trevin Wakefield led the team at the plate, going 2-3 with two ribbies. Pitching hurt the Spartans (11-6, 6-3) in this one. They will look to bounce back against Bear Lake (11-7) on Thursday in Bee’s ballpark. Emery will then play Richfield at home on Friday. The latter game will be streamed on ETV Channel 10 and online at etvnews.com/livesports.