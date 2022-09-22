Spartans Welcome in Region 12 at Millsite

ETV News Stock Photo

All of Region 12 met at Millsite on Thursday for the final match before Regionals. Bode Salas (CHS) continued his impressive run with a 64 to lengthen his personal lead. As a team, the Wildcats did the same with a 290, followed by Carbon with a 294 and Emery with a 319.

Grand came in fourth with a 329 while Canyon View came in last with a 346. The Dinos’ top scorers after Salas were Kyler Clark (75), Daron Garner (76) and Rydge Butler (79). Emery was led by Carter Huntington with a 75, followed by Kade Larsen with a 78, Joey Leonard with an 81 and Dempsey Toomer with an 85.

The teams next headed to Cove View for Regionals on Wednesday. While Richfield and Carbon have already stamped their ticket to state, Emery and the field will try to qualify by score.