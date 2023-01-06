Spartans, Wolves Thrill Crowd *Photo Gallery*

The intensity was high inside the Spartan Center on Wednesday night when North Sevier came to town for a duel. Only adding to the thrilling night were the several extremely competitive matches that were decided in the final moments.

However, it did not start that way as Monty Christiansen dominated his 106 match. He used several different moves in an effort to sharpen his tools, leading to a 15-3 lead. He then finished off the match with a pin for six points toward Emery. Corbin Jensen then stepped on the mat and took care of his opponent for another easy pin.

The 120 bout was a hard fought battle that included Derrick Birch. Birch trailed 3-2 and then got an escape to tie it back up. Unfortunately, with six seconds left, a reversal put Birch behind 5-3, causing a loss by decision. Two matches later, Hayden Christiansen went the distance to force overtime. Once more, Emery ended up on the wrong side as a takedown led to a 4-2 loss.

Damon Farley (138) found himself in early trouble, down 7-2. He then went down 10-4 in the second round before he pulled off the comeback with a huge pin. It was another close battle in 150s, where Dalton Birch took the lead 2-0 in the first round. He chose to start down in the second round, scored on an escape and then another take down to go up 5-0. Then, in the third, he continued to ride his opponent to seal the 5-0 victory.

Boden Christman left everything on the mat, including blood, which had to be periodically cleaned up throughout the match. He found himself in a couple of sticky situations but was able to escape and win by decision 12-7. Those in attendance are still unsure how Greg Suwyn was not awarded a pin in 190. He held is opponent on the mat for seemingly an eternity, but ended up winning by points, 7-0. The night ended in tough fashion as Easton Thornley (285) began cramping in the calf and was pinned as a result. A pair of forfeits helped North Sevier secure the 42-27 win.

Emery will now prepare for the Tournament of Champions this weekend.