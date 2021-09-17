Spash Tech Cuts Ribbon in Carbon County

A ribbon cutting ceremony for Splash Tech was hosted by the Carbon County Chamber of Commerce on Wednesday afternoon. Members of the chamber board gathered with business owner Jeff Serl for the ceremonial event.

Splash Tech is a mobile business that offers services for hot tubs, pools and fiberglass repairs. Serl brings 18 years of experience to the business, years which he has spent traveling throughout Utah and neighboring states.

Serl’s business is unique in the fact that he offers fiberglass repairs for pools, spas and bathtub surfaces. Most of these repairs comes with a five-year warranty, which exceeds most manufacturers’ standard warranty coverage.

Spash Tech also offers pool maintenance and custom fabrication as well as hot tub and pool repair. The business operates Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday by appointment. For more information on Spash Tech, contact Serl at (801) 916-9525.